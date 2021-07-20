Khammam (Telangana) [India], July 20 (ANI): YSR Telangana Party founder YS Sharmila on Tuesday staged a hunger strike against the prevailing unemployment issue in the state.

Sharmila at Khammam met and consoled family members of Nageswara Rao who died by suicide due to unemployment.

Sharmila has already staged hunger strikes regarding the same unemployment issue in several districts.

She also said that every Tuesday, she would be holding a hunger strike. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)