Amaravati, Jun 26 (PTI) The ruling YSR Congress is racing ahead in the by-election to Atmakuru Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh, with its candidate establishing a clear lead of over 50,000 votes.

At the end of round 12 of counting, YSRC's Mekapati Vikram Reddy secured a lead of 50,654 votes against his BJP rival Bharat Kumar Yadav, according to the Election Commission here.

Vikram polled 61,829 votes while Bharat got 11,175. About 2,600 voters preferred None of the Above (NOTA).

The by-election was conducted on June 23 and counting of votes began on Sunday morning. The final result is expected by afternoon.

