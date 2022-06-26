Varanasi, June 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter had to make an emergency landing here after it hit a bird on Sunday, officials said.

“A bird hit the CM's helicopter after it took off from here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here,” District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said. BJP Leads On 3 Seats in Tripura Assembly, Samajwadi Party Leads on Rampur Lok Sabha Seat in UP.

The CM had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple, besides holding a review meeting.

