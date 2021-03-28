Amaravati, Mar 28 (PTI) The sitting YSR Congress MLA from Badwel in Kadapa district, Dr Venkata Subbaiah died of prolonged illness on Sunday.

He was 61 and survived by wife and two children.

Subbaiah, an orthopedic surgeon, joined the YSRC in 2014 and got elected to the Assembly for the first time from Badwel in 2019.

YSRC sources said he was suffering from different ailments for some time now and breathed his last undergoing treatment in a hospital in Kadapa.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy flew down to Kadapa and paid homage to the departed MLA.

Jagan consoled the bereaved family members.

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy and others expressed grief over the demise of the doctor-turned-legislator.

