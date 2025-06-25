Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has filed a quash petition in the High Court in connection with the hit-and-run case involving party chief and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's vehicle, which allegedly ran over a party supporter, resulting in his death.

The victim, identified as Singayya, was fatally struck by Jagan's bulletproof vehicle during a recent visit to Rentapalla village in Guntur district. The incident has attracted significant public attention and sparked controversy.

On Tuesday evening, police seized the vehicle involved in the incident as part of the ongoing investigation. The party, however, maintains that the case is politically motivated and has sought legal recourse to have the charges quashed.

Meanwhile, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has upped the ante against the NDA coalition government and has called for a five-week programme called 'Recalling Chandrababu's Manifesto' during which the Party would reach out to the people with election promises of the coalition and highlight its failure in keeping them up.

Addressing the Party extensive meeting attended by MPs, MLAs, MLCs constituency and regional coordinators here on Wednesday, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a graphic detail of how to go about in highlighting the failures of the government by showing the manifesto, explaining to people what is due from the government and how they got cheated.

Launching the programme with the release of QR code, he said, the aim of the programme is to show how much damage Chandrababu Naidu has caused to each family during his one year in office and how much damage is in the offing. "This should be contrasted with the benefits the people would have received if they were to be in government. This line of thought should be taken to every household up to the village level," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The QR code will bring out Chandrababu's manifesto and how much each family should have got and this should be done from district, constituency to village level in five phases, he said adding that the various frauds committed by him would also be seen along with the dues data.

"We should bring awareness among the people about how they are being cheated and how blatantly Chandrababu has been telling that all promises were implemented, and if anyone questions, he is being called names," the former CM said.

Chandrababu during elections has promised to give more than what YSRCP is giving and through his cadre has given a bond explaining how much would each person under what scheme and said this is a bond which says, "I, Chandrababu Naidu, solemnly pledge that I will uphold the trust placed in me by the people of our state", the bond said and was signed by both Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan.

"The amount under various schemes will be given from June 24, was the promise and it is time for people to redeem the bond and we should explain in detail in the five-week mass contact programme. Besides the promises, the government owes fee reimbursement, hostel and mess charges, Aarogyasri dues, which adversely affected the poorer sections," he said.

"A year has passed, and from now on, we have to fight and be available to the people. The draconian rule with its repressive methods should be fought tooth and nail," Jagan Reddy added. (ANI)

