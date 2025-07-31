Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 31 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Nellore on Thursday as part of his visit to call on a jailed party leader and others.

He reached Nellore in a chopper and proceeded to the local district jail to meet K Govardhan Reddy, a former minister, who is on remand there.

Govardhan Reddy was arrested over "illegal" quartz mining.

The former chief minister went to prison around 11 am, according to a video link shared by YSRCP.

Later, he is scheduled to interact with Govardhan Reddy's family members and follow up with a visit to N Prasanna Kumar Reddy's home.

Prasanna Kumar Reddy's home was recently ransacked allegedly by ruling party cadres after the YSRCP leader's alleged remarks against a woman TDP MLA.

