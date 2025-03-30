Podalakur (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 30 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader and former minister K Govardhan Reddy was served a notice here on Sunday and summoned for questioning on March 31 in connection with an alleged illegal mining case, police said.

As Reddy was not at home, the police affixed the notice to the wall, police added.

The investigation pertains to the alleged illegal transportation of quartz from Rusthum Mines in Tatiparthi village, Podalakuru mandal, Nellore district.

"Despite the expiry of the mining lease, illegal excavation and transportation continued, resulting in losses of Rs 250 crore. Two suspects have been remanded, while others are absconding," police told PTI.

Six persons, including Reddy, have been booked under multiple sections of the BNS and other legal provisions.

