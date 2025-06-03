Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Tenali in Guntur district on Tuesday to meet the family of John Victor, who was injured in a recent alleged police brutality incident. Reddy consoled the family and expressed his solidarity with them.

"The police give protection to these illegal activities. You have clubs and liquor mafia operating in every constituency, mandal, and village. The police are the collection points, and they pass on the money to the MLA and local leaders. The DIGs are in charge, and the CIs and SIs are the collection agents. This nexus between everyone has led to a situation where people are living in fear," YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He alleged that the police brutality incident was a result of this nexus.

"In the past one year, not a single promise made in the manifesto has been kept. The super six and super seven promises have gone for a toss. All the schemes initiated by our previous government have come to a halt. The 143 promises made in the manifesto have gone for a toss. The condition of schools, hospitals, agriculture, law and order, and everything else has gone for a toss," the former CM said.

He called upon the people to rise against the government's failures and demanded justice for John Victor and his family.

Earlier today, YSRCP announced that it will observe June 4 as 'Betrayal Day' across all constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, launching state-wide protests against the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government's alleged failure to fulfill its pre-election promises.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, YSRCP spokesperson Putha Siva Sankar said that protest rallies will be organised at the constituency level, where party workers will also submit representations to local officials. The demonstrations aim to raise awareness among the public about what the YSRCP describes as the ruling alliance's unfulfilled assurances.

"June 4th, YSR Congress Party will be observing the Betrayal Day across Andhra Pradesh in every constituency. We will hold protest rallies and submit the petitions to officials at the constituency level and gather the people about the promises," said Sankar. (ANI)

