Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic incident in Konaseema, where several people lost their lives in a massive explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit.

He said it was extremely tragic that six people died when a sudden blast occurred at Sri Ganapathi Grand Fireworks in Rayavaram while manufacturing crackers. YS Jagan said the incident has deeply disturbed him. Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he urged the government to extend generous support to them.

Also Read | Why Mumbai's New 18-Year-Olds Are Set to Miss Voting in the BMC Elections 2025? Check Reason.

He further appealed to the government to provide the best possible medical care to the injured who are undergoing treatment in hospitals and ensure all necessary assistance.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of six lives in a massive fire at a firecracker factory in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Also Read | Mumbai One App To Be Available for Download From October 9, Know Key Features of India's First Common Mobility Application Integrating 11 Travel Services.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "The loss of lives due to a mishap in Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

A massive fire broke out at the Lakshmi Ganapathi Fireworks unit in Komaripalem village of Andhra Pradesh's Ambedkar Konaseema district, killing six and injuring four people on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Rayavaram police station, a fire broke out while workers were engaged in fireworks manufacturing work. The witnesses from nearby villages were horrified by the devastating scene, as many workers were inside the unit at the time of the accident and could not escape as the flames spread rapidly.

However, police officials, revenue authorities, and senior officers from the fire department quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Later, the injured individuals were taken to the Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital for more comprehensive medical treatment, and authorities are currently working to identify the victims.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to officials about the fire at the fireworks manufacturing unit in Rayavaram. In a post on X, Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and requested detailed information from officials regarding the cause of the accident, the current situation and relief measures.

"A fire accident at the Bana Sancha manufacturing centre in Rayavaram, Konaseema district, has caused a stir. The loss of several lives in this tragic accident has caused immense grief. I spoke with officials about the causes of the accident, the current situation, relief measures, and medical assistance," wrote Naidu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)