Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Former Andhra Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday expressed deep shock and grief over the devastating fire that razed 38 thatched houses in Sarlankapalle village of Kakinada district, leaving around 120 villagers homeless.

According to an official press release from YSRCP, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the devastating fire accident in Sarlankapalle village of Routulapudi mandal, Kakinada district.

Also Read | Govt Asks Online Delivery Platforms To Drop '10-Minute' Commitments for Gig Worker Safety; Blinkit, Zepto and Zomato To Comply After Mansukh Mandaviya's Intervention.

"In this remote hamlet, as many as 38 thatched houses were completely gutted in the blaze, leaving around 120 villagers homeless, with nothing but the clothes they were wearing," a release added.

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was extremely tragic that the fire spread like a wildfire and reduced the entire village to ashes within minutes.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray Invoke Samyukta Maharashtra Movement's Memories To Corner BJP.

He urged the government to ensure that the victims do not face any hardship and to immediately provide them with shelter and food. He demanded that immediate relief of ₹1 lakh be extended to each affected family.

He also called upon the government to sanction new houses for every family that lost their homes and to provide temporary accommodation and all necessary assistance until permanent houses are constructed and handed over to them.

Earlier today, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the fire accident that occurred at Sarlankapalle village in Kakinada district with ministers and senior officials, according to an official press release.

According to the Andhra government, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow, stating that the fire accident during the Sankranti festival had caused immense tragedy in Sarlankapalle. Officials said that an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 would be provided to each affected family on Tuesday.

A total of 38 thatched houses in the village were completely gutted in the incident, and the Chief Minister directed officials to extend all possible assistance to the affected families.

Home Minister Anitha and other officials briefed the Chief Minister on the relief measures currently being provided to the victims.

According to the release, the Chief Minister instructed that proper shelter and food be arranged immediately so that the affected families do not face any inconvenience, and emphasised that the government should stand firmly by them.

The Chief Minister ordered that a new house be sanctioned for every family that lost its home in the fire. He further directed that necessary accommodations and other support be provided to the victims until the new houses are completed.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to organise special camps to reissue documents destroyed in the fire, including Aadhaar cards, and to extend all required assistance to the victims. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also directed district senior officials and ministers to closely monitor and oversee relief and rehabilitation measures for affected families. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)