Amravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday slammed the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, alleging that they rigged the recently held Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, former minister Perni Nani said non-local Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers were allowed to vote in the presence of district collector Cherukuri Sridhar, which defines the conduct of by-polls and the sanctity of democracy.

"Police were used as a shield to safeguard TDP interests, and there was no answer to the pointed question of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on how voters from other areas were allowed to vote in the by-elections. The re-poll in two places was conducted as planned to avoid further scrutiny, and TDP has once again proved that it has no belief in democracy and fair means of elections. The anarchy of TDP was in the open at Pulivendula, and the TDP propaganda machinery played up the lies and deception in its usual style," he said.

The State Election Commission too failed to release the CCTV footage and webcasting of the polling as the coalition government's rigging stood exposed, he said, adding that the duo of Chandrababu and his son had hijacked the polls with the help of police, he added.

People will teach TDP a fitting lesson in the coming days, he said, adding that rigging polls has been a trademark of Chandrababu. In the 2024 elections too, there was malpractice in which the number of votes counted was more than those polled, YSRCP leader added. (ANI)

