Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu shot off a letter to Governor S Abdul Nazeer alleging that the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is targeting his party leaders through the Andhra Pradesh State Directorate for Revenue Intelligence (APSDRI).

"This is to bring to Your Excellency's notice about the manner in which theruling YSRCP is targeting opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders andcadre by weakening them economically and politically," Naidu said in his letter.

"For this, the ruling YSRCP has formed the Andhra Pradesh State Directorate for Revenue Intelligence (APSDRI) and started targeting TDP leaders in order to weaken them financially and politically by threatening them. In the process, APSDRI instead of performing as per its official mandate, has turned into a weapon in the ruling YSRCP quiver to harass its dissenters and detractors," the TDP chief added.

Naidu mentioned that the the APSDRI is "specifically targeting" his party leaders and cadre and going on a rampage in imposing fines, making arrests, and undertakingunscheduled and sudden searches of firms and houses.

The former Chief Minister said that after the "epic harassment" of TDP MLA Shri Yeluri Sambasavia Rao, the APSDRI has also targeted former Minister P Narayana in Nellore and senior TDP leader Prattipati Pullarao's son P Sarath. Naidu also claimed that the APSDRI took over Sarath's case, which was already under inquiry by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Hyderabad.

"The ruling YSRCP has been using the Crime Investigation Department (CID) as its puppet to settle political scores and similarly formed APSDRI to target dissent voices and weaken them financially and politically by foisting false cases," Naidu mentioned.

He added that several businesspeople have approached the court for justice after being unable to bear the harassment of APSDRI.

Naidu claimed that the YSRCP is going to lose in the forthcoming Assembly elections and hence it is targeting and harassing TDP leaders and their families in desperation.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Governor to intervene in the matter and ensure that "such illegal and cheap tactics" are immediately stopped by the ruling YSRCP. (ANI)

