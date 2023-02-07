New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched the Yuva Sangam portal.

The Yuva Sangam will focus on conducting exposure tours of the youth comprising of students & off-campus youngsters from North Eastern States to other states & vice versa. It will provide an immersive, multidimensional experience of various facets-under four broad areas of Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect).

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan said that this is yet another initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cementing the bond between the northeast and the rest of India.

"In line with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', Yuva Sangam will strengthen people-to-people bonds, mainstream the vibrant culture of our north-eastern states and bring immense exposure and opportunities for knowledge exchanges, especially for our youth in the north-east," Pradhan said.

He further said that Yuva Sangam will celebrate India's diversity, rejuvenate the spirit of oneness and highlight the strength of India's democracy as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi.

"A unique initiative, Yuva Sangam will further strengthen the 'Spirit of India' in Amrit Kaal," he said.

The Minister invited the youth to come forward, register themselves and also provide suggestions for the Yuva Sangam.

The portal was launched in the presence of Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju; Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DONER G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur.

To strengthen people to people connect and build empathy between the youth of the North Eastern States and other States, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has conceptualized an initiative of 'Yuva Sangam' under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat in collaboration with various other ministries and departments such as Culture, Tourism, Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs & Sports, Home Affairs, Department for Development of North-East Region (DoNER) and IRCTC. Around 1000 youth will participate in the pilot of Yuva Sangam.

While addressing the gathering Rijiju said that the initiative of 'Yuva Sangam' will inculcate the common spirit of understanding among thousands of youth participating in the program, which will resonate throughout the country and contribute immensely towards building a truly Shreshtha Bharat.

He further said that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned a stronger and united India by launching several development projects and programs under the aegis of furthering the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Addressing the gathering G. Kishan Reddy said, "To enable our youth to understand and identify with the diversity of India, YUVA Sangam tours are being organized for the youth of different states, with an aim to promote a sense of respect towards each other's heritage, culture, customs, traditions to further the spirit of Shreshtha Bharat."

"Through the course of the program, students will interact with each other in the areas of language, literature, cuisine, festivals, cultural events and tourism. They will get a first-hand experience of living in a completely different geographical and cultural scenario," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said that India is a unique nation, whose fabric has been woven by diverse linguistic, cultural, and religious threads, held together into a composite national identity. He stressed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi various initiatives such as National Education Policy 2020, Khelo India, Fit India Movement, increased budget allocation etc., have been taken to benefit the youth of the country.

He further said that the idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, a sustained and structured cultural connection among people of different regions was also mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These initiatives will empower youth to take India from Amrit Kaal to Swarnim Kaal, he added. (ANI)

