New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): In a major achievement, there has not been a single incident of crossborder infiltration through the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in the last six months of this year, the Central government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai shared the input in a written reply to the query of a member, pointing to a "perceptible decline in cross-border infiltration" in recent years.

Sharing data, the Minister said 'zero' cross-border infiltration was noted till June 30, 2023.

Giving the reason behind the achievement, the Minister said, the Government of India has adopted a well-coordinated and multi-pronged strategy to tackle cross-border infiltration.

He further said that the strategy includes tactical deployment of forces at the International Border and Line of Control (LoC), use of technology like Surveillance Cameras, Night Vision Cameras, Heat Sensing Gadgets, multi-tiered deployment along the IB and LoC, border fencing, deployment of intelligence personnel to collect advance and target-oriented inputs on infiltration, ambushes and foot-patrolling by Army and Border Security Force (BSF), and establishment of Border Police Posts for generating local intelligence and taking pro-active action against infiltrators.

"The approach adopted by the Government of India to tackle cross-border infiltration has ensured a perceptible decline in infiltration," said the MoS.

As per the data, a total of 14 incidents of cross-border infiltration were noted in 2022, followed by 34 in 2021, 51 in 2020, and 141 in 2019. (ANI)

