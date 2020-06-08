India News | Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism Resulted in Killing of 15 Militants in J-K in 1 Week: Reddy

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the zero tolerance policy against terrorism adopted by the Narendra Modi government has resulted in successful neutralisation of 15 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in last one week.

Reddy's remarks came hours after security forces killed four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Shopian district in the Union Territory.

This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours.

On Sunday, five Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an eight-hour-long gun battle with security forces in Reban area of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In pursuance of the Govt of India's 'Zero Tolerance Policy against Terrorism', coupled with proactive approach and credible intelligence network; our security forces have successfully neutralized 15 terrorists in J&K in last 7 days," Reddy tweeted.

General officer Commanding (GoC) of 15 Corps Lt Gen BS Raju has said the number of terrorists in South Kashmir is around 125 of which 25 are foreign terrorists.

"We can give a rough figure of approximately 100 odd local terrorists we are looking at and may be another 20-25 foreign terrorists is the number we are broadly looking at," Lt Gen Raju said.

