Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 27 (ANI): In response to the severe disruption caused by the damaged stretch of National Highway-6 between Kawnpui and Sairang, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) Legislature Party held an urgent informal meeting on Saturday night to discuss swift and effective solutions.

The meeting, led by PWD Minister Pu Vanlalhlana, was attended by 16 Ministers and MLAs, all of whom expressed serious concern over the slow pace of repair and the growing distress faced by stranded commuters.

To alleviate the crisis, the Legislature Party announced a set of immediate measures:

Relief for the Stranded: A sum of Rs 3 lakh has been sanctioned to provide food and water to those stranded along the affected route. The Kolasib Deputy Commissioner will oversee the distribution starting Sunday. Kolasib MLA and Deputy Speaker Pu Lalfamkima will supervise relief efforts in the Kolasib area, while MLA Pu Jeje Lalpekhlua and Adviser to the Chief Minister Dr. Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah will manage distribution near Sairang.

Enhanced Law and Order: The Home Minister has been tasked with deploying additional police personnel to maintain order and support relief operations in the affected region.

Daily On-Site Supervision: The Legislature Party resolved that at least one Minister and two MLAs must visit the site daily to monitor the progress of repairs carried out by the NHIDCL and PWD. High-ranking PWD officials will also be stationed on-site to ensure accountability.

Material Supply and Support: Recognising the urgent need for construction materials, especially boulders, efforts will be made to source these from across Mizoram. High-quality stones are also being procured from the Silchar area. Contributions from government officials include three trucks and a vibratory roller from Minister Pu F. Rodingliana, as well as three JCBs from CM's Adviser, Er. H. Ginzalala, and fuel (POL) support from Assembly Speaker Pu Lalbiakzama.

Government Coordination and Commitment: A special Crisis Management Committee has been formed to oversee all operations related to the road crisis. On Sunday morning, senior PWD officials were briefed at the PWD Minister's residence, joined by Ministers Dr. Vanlalthlana, Pu F. Rodingliana, Prof. Lalnilawma, and CM's Advisers Pu Lalmuanpuia Punte, Pu TBC Lalvenchhunga, and Er. H Ginzalala.

Field Visits and Assessment: While Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana and Prof. Lalnilawma visited the site to supervise the repair works, Pu Jeje Lalpekhlua and Dr. Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah were engaged in distributing food supplies to the stranded individuals. During a site visit at Mualkhang, NHIDCL officials revealed that large-scale earth-cutting for railway line construction is a key cause of the road's deterioration. Ministers assured that this issue would be investigated.

Supply Minister Pu B. Lalchhanzova had already been stationed at the site since Friday night, overseeing the transport of essential commodities.

The ZPM Legislature Party reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring NH-6 is restored quickly and built to a reliable standard. In line with Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma's directive, all available. (ANI)

