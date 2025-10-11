Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 11 (ANI): The Assam Police has received the viscera report of late Zubeen Garg from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi and sent it to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief and Special DGP, Crime Investigation Department (CID), Munma Prasad Gupta, stated on Saturday that the Assam police received the viscera report on Friday evening.

"We have sent the report to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The Expert Committee of doctors from GMCH and AIIMS Guwahati will prepare a final report, which we will submit to the court. A copy of the report will also be given to the family members of Zubeen Garg," Munna Prasad Gupta said.

He further stated that the investigating team had already issued notices to 11 NRI Assamese individuals in Singapore, requesting their cooperation in the ongoing investigation process related to the case.

"So far, seven people have been arrested and statements taken from various persons. We have issued notices to 11 Assamese people in Singapore," Gupta said.

On the other hand, the SIT Chief stated that the CID of the Assam police had already submitted a Mutual Legal Assistance request to the Singapore authorities through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"We will submit the chargesheet before the court during the stipulated time. The investigation process is underway," the SIT Chief said.

In connection with Zubeen Garg's death case, the SIT and CID arrested seven people, including the main event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg (APS officer who was suspended by the State government), two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

The celebrated singer passed away in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. (ANI)

