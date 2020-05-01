India Open to Mutually Benefitting Collaborations with Interested Countries: Goyal

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) India is open to mutually benefitting collaborations with interested countries as far as the reciprocity in the deal is maintained, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said, according to an official statement released on Friday.

He said this while interacting with foreign missions here through video conference.

The minister said India gives the most importance to "the fair dealing and the reciprocity" while signing any multilateral agreements.

He said it was not there because of which India did not participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Goyal said this is the best time to connect digitally for the planning of a road map for bilateral or multilateral agreements.

The minister said the domestic pharma industry is playing important role in producing and delivering medicines not only to India but also for the rest of the world.

"India is ensuring that no country will remain deprived of the essential medicines, especially underdeveloped countries," he said adding in the long term, "we have to make a quick road map for the sustainable trade of the pharmacy sector".

Further, he said that during this crisis, the government is forming long-term strategies for the revival of the country's economy out of the crisis.

He said this is the time to identify the true partner for our own countries to find collaborations in the future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)