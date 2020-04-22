India Stands in Solidarity with Nepal in Fight Against COVID-19: PM Modi

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Affirming that relationship between Indian and Nepal is special, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that New Delhi stands in solidarity with Kathmandu in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic. "India-Nepal relationship is special. Our bonds are not only strong but also deep-rooted. India stands in solidarity with people and the Government of Nepal to fight COVID-19 pandemic," Prime Minister Modi tweeted while replying to Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who thanked him for gifting 23 tonnes of medical supplies. PM Oli thanked PM Modi for "India's generous support" of 23 tonnes of essential medicines."I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. The medicines were handed over to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India," Oli tweeted.India Embassy in Nepal announced that Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the 23 tonnes of essential medicines including Hydroxychloroquine to Nepal Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhaka.The consignment includes 8.25 lakh dosages of essential medicines, including 3.2 lakh dosages of paracetamol and 2.5 lakh dosages of hydroxychloroquine. This initiative manifests the continuing cooperation of India and Nepal in all situations and circumstances. (ANI)

