St John's (Antigua), Nov 5: Ashmini Munisar has been named skipper, while Trishan Holder will be her deputy in the 15-member West Indies women's U-19 squad for the T20 tour of India beginning in Visakhapatnam on November 13.

The tour will feature matches against India-A Women U19, India-B Women U19, and Sri Lanka Women U19 at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy International Stadium in Visakhapatnam. West Indies will then travel to Mumbai where they will play against New Zealand Women U19 at the DY Patil Stadium. The team will be under the guidance of head coach Steve Liburd. Munisar is an allrounder who led the team when West Indies U19 played against USA Women's U19 in Fort Lauderdale in August. Vice-captain Holder is a top-order batter who was a member of the Barbados team at the Commonwealth Games playing matches against Pakistan, Australia, and India. The players for the T20 matches were selected after trial matches in Trinidad. England Beat Sri Lanka To Qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinals; Eliminate Australia

"As part of the preparation for the tour, the squad was involved in some practice matches during a seven-day training camp in Trinidad. The final team selected contained some of the players who participated in the series in the USA and there are some new players who the panel would like to have a look at before a final team is selected for the World Cup," said lead selector, Ann Browne-John. "The composition of the team is quite balanced with some strong batters and a good mix of spin and medium pacers. It will be their first experience against top international teams and these tour matches will give a better indication of where the team is at the moment," she added. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About PAK vs BAN Cricket Match in Adelaide

This series in the sub-continent will form a crucial part of the team's preparations for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The global event will feature 41 matches played from January 14-29 in South Africa. The official warm-up matches will be from January 9-11. The 16 participating teams will play in four groups in the preliminary round.

West Indies have been drawn in Group C alongside New Zealand, Ireland, and Indonesia.

Full squad: Ashmini Munisar (captain), Trishan Holder, Asabi Callendar, Kenika Cassar, Jahzara Claxton, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, KDJazz Mitchell, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Lena Scott, Kate Wilmott.

