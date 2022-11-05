England become the second team to book their place in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals. They will join New Zealand from Group 1 in the final four. The Three Lions were made to work hard but eventually got over the line to a four-wicket win. This result means defending champions Australia have been eliminated. England will face the top team from Group 2.

England seal their spot in the #T20WorldCup 2022 semi-finals 🤩 They have now made it to the last four in three successive editions of the tournament! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7RS7qwNgA6 — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)