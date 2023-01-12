International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the first-ever Women's U19 T20I World Cup to be held in January 2023. The inaugural ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2023 will be played in a period of 16 days, kick-starting from January 14 to January 29. Initially, the tournament was scheduled to occur at the end of 2021. However, the event got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was moved to January 2023 by ICC. South Africa hosts the inaugural ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 and will organise the tournament in Benoni and Potchefstroom. Meanwhile, you can download the full tournament schedule in PDF format for free here. ICC U19 Women's T20 Cup 2023: Shefali Verma to Lead India in Inaugural Edition of the Tournament.

The historic tournament will include 16 teams, of which 11 are ICC full members and five are associate teams. The event comprises 41 matches and four matches will be lined up each day. The Willowmoore Park and Willowmoore Park B in Benoni will host four opening encounters on January 14, which include Australia vs Bangladesh, Sri Lanka vs USA, UAE vs Scotland and hosts South Africa vs India. The teams will compete through the group stage, Super Six stage, Playoffs and eventually the Final, which is scheduled on January 29. A reserve day for the Final on January 30 will also be available as a precautionary move. ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Theertha Satish to Captain UAE in Inaugural Edition of the Tournament.

ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (in IST) Venue January 14 UAE U19 Women vs Scotland U19s Women 1:30 PM Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni January 14 Australia U19s Women vs Bangladesh U19s Women 1:30 PM Willowmoore Park, Benoni January 14 South Africa U19s Women vs India U19s Women 5:15 PM Willowmoore Park, Benoni January 14 Sri Lanka U19s Women vs USA U19s Women 5:15 PM Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni January 15 Pakistan U19s Women vs Rwanda U19s Women 1:30 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 15 West Indies U19s Women vs Ireland U19s Women 1:30 PM North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom January 15 England U19s Women vs Zimbabwe U19s Women 5:15 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 15 New Zealand U19s Women vs Indonesia U19s Women 5:15 PM North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom January 16 India U19s Women vs UAE U19s Women 1:30 PM Willowmoore Park, Benoni January 16 Sri Lanka U19s Women vs Bangladesh U19s Women 1:30 PM Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni January 16 South Africa U19s Women vs Scotland U19s Women 5:15 PM Willowmoore Park, Benoni January 16 Australia U19s Women vs USA U19s Women 5:15 PM Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni January 17 Zimbabwe U19s Women vs Rwanda U19s Women 1:30 PM North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom January 17 New Zealand U19s Women vs Ireland U19s Women 1:30 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 17 West Indies U19s Women vs Indonesia U19s Women 5:15 PM North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom January 17 England U19s Women vs Pakistan U19s Women 5:15 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 18 Australia U19s Women vs Sri Lanka U19s Women 1:30 PM Willowmoore Park, Benoni January 18 Bangladesh U19s Women vs USA U19s Women 1:30 PM Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni January 18 India U19s Women vs Scotland U19s Women 5:15 PM Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni January 18 South Africa U19s Women vs UAE U19s Women 5:15 PM Willowmoore Park, Benoni January 19 Ireland U19s Women vs Indonesia U19s Women 1:30 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 19 England U19s Women vs Rwanda U19s Women 1:30 PM North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom January 19 New Zealand U19s Women vs West Indies U19s Women 5:15 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 19 Zimbabwe U19s Women vs Pakistan U19s Women 5:15 PM North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom January 20 4th Place Playoff Match 1 1:30 PM Willowmoore Park, Benoni January 20 4th Place Playoff Match 2 1:30 PM Willowmoore Park, Benoni January 21 Super 6 - Match 1 1:30 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 21 Super 6 - Match 3 5:15 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 22 Super 6 - Match 5 5:15 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 23 Super 6 - Match 8 5:15 PM North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom January 24 Super 6 - Match 10 5:15 PM North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom January 25 Super 6 - Match 12 5:15 PM North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom January 25 Super 6 - Match 11 5:15 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 27 Semi-Final 1 1:30 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 27 Semi-Final 2 5:15 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom January 29 Final 5:15 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

The teams have already reached South Africa and are engaged with the scheduled warm-up matches from January 09 to January 11 at Johannesburg and Tshwane. Team India was among the 12 nations that achieved direct qualification for the opening ICC Women's U19 T20I World Cup 2023.

