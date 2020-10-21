New Delhi, October 21: Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from October 21.

"I am happy to announce that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 October between 11 am and 3 pm and after 7 pm. We were always ready and with the receipt of letter from Maharashtra Govt today, we have allowed this travel," Goyal said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)