Indians Stuck in Nepal Due to Lockdown Want Govt to Facilitate Their Return

Pithoragarh, May 4 (PTI) Over 20 Indians stuck in Nepal due to a lockdown in both the countries have appealed to the Union government to facilitate their return home.

They include tourists and those who had gone to the neighbouring country to meet their relatives before March 25, when the lockdown came into force in India, officials said.

The group has urged Indian authorities to talk to their Nepalese counterparts to ensure they are able to cross the bridge in Dharchula in Uttarakhand that separates the two countries, SDM A K Shukla said.

According to the SDM, besides these citizens, over 30 animals and their owners, tribal villagers from Chand Valley, are also stuck in Nepal. They had taken the animals to the high-altitude areas for grazing.

They too have applied to the Indian administration to facilitate their return, the SDM said.

Nepalese officials have assured Indian authorities that people stuck across the border are taken care of.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)