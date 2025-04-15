Mumbai, April 15: Comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia on Tuesday appeared before Maharashtra Cyber office in Mumbai and recorded their statements in connection with the case filed against them for allegedly promoting obscenity and vulgar content on YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. Last week, Samay visited the Guwahati Crime Branch to record his statement by the investigating officer.

While talking to ANI, Ankur Jain, Joint Police Commissioner, Guwahati, said that police questioned Samay Raina and recorded his statement in connection to the case. Earlier, Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani, who is also one of the alleged accused in the case, along with influencer Apoorva Makhija, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina and others, also appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch to record his statement. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row: Ranveer Allahbadia Appears Before Assam Police for Questioning Over Controversial Remark on Samay Raina’s Show (Watch).

The show came under intense scrutiny after controversial remarks were made by Ranveer Allahbadia during a recent episode.Allahbadia's comment about a contestant involving their parents quickly went viral and was met with widespread criticism on social media. The podcaster later issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were not only inappropriate but lacked humour. ‘I Am Sorry for What I Said’: Comedian Samay Raina Expresses Regret in 'India’s Got Latent Case', Says ‘Will Be Careful Such a Thing Does Not Happen Again’.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said in his apology. He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

