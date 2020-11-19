New Delhi, November 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary."Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," tweeted Prime Minister Modi. Rani Lakshmibai Birth Anniversary 2020: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Warrior Queen of Jhansi.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी जी को उनकी जयंती पर नमन। Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2020

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

