New Delhi, November 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Rani Lakshmibai, the warrior queen of Jhansi on her 192nd birth anniversary. He said the story of the heroism of Lakshmibai will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen.

"Tributes to the brave and inspiring Rani Lakshmibai, who introduced her amazing prowess in the first war of independence. Her story of heroism will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen," Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter.

Also Read | Rupee Slips 13 Paise to 74.32 Against US Dollar in Early Trade.

आजादी की पहली लड़ाई में अद्भुत पराक्रम का परिचय देने वाली वीरांगना रानी लक्ष्मीबाई को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। उनकी शौर्यगाथा देशवासियों के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बनी रहेगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2020

One of the greatest Indian freedom fighters, Rani Lakshmibai was born on this day in 1828 in Varanasi as Manikarnika Tambe. She played an important role in the revolt of 1857, known as the first war of independence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)