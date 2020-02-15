Industrialist Robbed Near Police Commissioner's Office in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): An industrialist who was heading towards a bank was robbed near Police Commissioner's Office in Ludhiana on Saturday. "An industrialist was going to deposit Rs 3.5 lakhs in the bank when the robbery took place. We have found some clues, the investigation is on. The culprit will be traced soon," SP Jitendra Chopra told ANI.An investigation is underway to unearth more facts. (ANI)

