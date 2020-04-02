Infosys Foundation Sends Medical Supplies to Udupi

Mangaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) The Infosys Foundation has sent critical medical supplies worth Rs 54 lakh to Udupi district for tackling coronavirus infection.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said in a release that essential medical equipment was donated towards the ongoing crisis due to the spread of the virus.

The kit includes N95 masks, hand sanitizers, triple layer masks, surgical gloves and 1,000 personal protection equipment (PPE).

As many as 4,000 N95 masks, 4,000 sanitizers, 25,000 triple layer masks, 10,000 surgical gloves, and 1,500 PPEs were handed over to the district administration on Wednesday.

Jagadeesha thanked Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty and the Infosys team for the swift response to the request from the district for medical supplies.PTI MVG SS

