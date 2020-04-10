International Gymnastics Federation to Reschedule Olympic Qualifiers

Lausanne [Switzerland], April 10 (ANI): In the wake of the one-year postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has extended the qualification period until June 29, 2021, which will give a larger window for the completion of the Olympic qualification process.The FIG Executive Committee held a meeting by video conference on Thursday to discuss the major issues raised by the change of dates and the impact of the current global health crisis on Gymnastics events.The Executive Committee made several key decisions that will allow the athletes, their entourages and national Gymnastics federations to see a little more clearly in these troubled times."With almost 75 per cent of the 324 Olympic places in Gymnastics have already been allocated, the fast-growing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the staging of the remaining qualifying events, which were planned to take place between mid-March and the end of May 2020," the FIG said in a statement.The Executive Committee has decided to follow the principles of the Olympic qualification rules and to do its utmost so that all remaining qualifying World Cups and continental championships that are not run as originally expected can be re-scheduled once the safety conditions are met."Regarding the Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, which had to be stopped on 13 March before the finals, the Executive Committee has decided that the results of the qualification stage must be considered as the final rankings, and points must be awarded according to these rankings," the statement read."Nothing changes for athletes or National Olympic Committees who have already gained an Olympic qualification spot. They keep their place at the Games," it added.COVID-19 led to the postponement of the 2020 Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Geneva, Switzerland, the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, and the first FIG Parkour World Championships in Hiroshima, Japan.The FIG is in touch with the organising member federations to find new possible dates to hold these events in 2021.FIG clarified that there are no plans to move the 2021 World Championships in Artistic Gymnastics in Copenhagen, Denmark, or the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku.The candidature process for hosting the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships also continues. (ANI)

