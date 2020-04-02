International Olympic Committee Thanks PM Modi for His Commitment to Contain COVID-19 Spread

Lausanne [Switzerland], Apr 2 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to containing coronavirus spread and for promoting the cause of the Olympics to make it a symbol of human resilience."Letter of appreciation from the President of International Olympic Committee to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his commitment and contribution in containing COVID-19 and for promoting the cause of Olympics to make it a symbol of human resilience," Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted on Thursday while sharing a letter written by IOC President Thomas Bach.In a letter dater April 1, IOC President Thomas Bach thanked Prime Minister Modi for the support. "Please accept my sincere thanks for the support you have given to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, expressed in the Extraordinary G-20 Leaders' Summit Statement, commending the International Olympic Committee for contributing to the containment of the COVID-19 virus," the letter stated."Your Excellency, please allow me to thank you very much for your continuing support. Wishing you and all the people of India good health, and all the best in your efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus," the letter added.The IOC had postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in view of coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, IOC had announced that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be 'celebrated' from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.Bach further stated that Tokyo is the best-ever prepared Olympics city. (ANI)

