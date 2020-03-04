IOA Appoints Ganpath Rao as Returning Officer to Conduct Elections of Executive Board of COA

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday appointed Ganpath Rao, a former District Sessions Judge, as the Returning Officer to conduct the elections of the Executive Board of Chhattisgarh Olympic Association (COA)."The Indian Olympic Association is pleased to appoint you as the Returning Officer to conduct the elections of the Executive Board of the Chhattisgarh Olympic Association which should be conducted to elect the board of COA and which should be in place by or before 30th April, 2020," said IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra in a letter to Rao.The letter also said that the tenure of COA's Executive Board has already expired on December 29, 2019, and he had written four letters to the President and Secretary General of COA but received no response."We look forward for your written confirmation of acceptance and request for an early and smooth conduct of the election of COA," the letter further stated.The last date to conduct elections for the COA's Executive Board is March 20. (ANI)

