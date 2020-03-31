IOA to Release Funds if NSFs Promise to Fulfill Norms

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has said the apex body is considering releasing the financial grants to those State Olympic Association (SOA) and National Sports Federations (NSF) who have not submitted the documents yet.President Batra has requested the IOA's Executive Committee (EC), Chair and Members finance committee, secretary-general and treasurer to consider releasing the grant provided the members give the undertaking to fulfill the norms for receiving the funds."IOA has been providing financial assistance/grant to its affiliated NSF's and SOA's for the year 2018 -19 and has so far released funds to those members that have submitted the required documents," Batra said in the letter addressed to the president and secretary general of all NSF's and SOA"s."As the whole country is in lock-down due to the outbreak of COVID-19, in IOA we understand that the submission of the required documents will take time from your end," the letter further read.Earlier in the day, IOA thanked its members for contributing to the PM-CARES fund to combat coronavirus. (ANI)

