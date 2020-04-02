Iran's Parliament Speaker Tests Positive, is in Quarantine

World. (File Image)

Tehran, Apr 2 (AP) Iran's parliament says speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is in quarantine.

Larijani is the highest-ranking official within Iran's government to test positive for the virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.

Parliament announced Larijani's illness on Thursday on its website, saying he was receiving treatement in quarantine.

Iran has one of the world's worst outbreaks of the virus. (AP)

