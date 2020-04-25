Irfan Khan's Mother Dies

Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Bollywood actor Irfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum, 80, passed away here on Saturday.

She was suffering from various age-related ailments for long, said family sources, adding she breathed her last on Saturday, the first day of Ramzan festival.

Funeral procession was taken from her residence in Krishna Colony, they said.

They said actor Khan could not take part in the last rites of his mother due to coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

