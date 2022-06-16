Ironheart is supposed to begin its filming soon, and in a report by Deadline it has been revealed that a new cast member has joined the series. Manny Montana will join Dominique Thorne in Ironheart. Montana is best known for starring in series like Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and Lucifer. He also played a role in the hit videogame LA Noire. You can check out Ironheart first in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Dominique Thorne stars in that film too. Ironheart: Sam Bailey, Angela Barnes Roped In As Directors for Upcoming Marvel Series.

