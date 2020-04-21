'Is Baar Badon Ke Liye Jaago Re': Shabana Azmi Urges People to Support Elderly Amid Lockdown

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday appealed to people to pledge support the elderly amid the coronavirus lockdown.The 69-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a short video from her home and said, "During this lockdown, I have noticed that the young have become more caring and responsible towards their elders. Some are picking up groceries from them and some are helping them cope with technology. It's almost as if the roles have reversed, which is good because COVID-19 affects the seniors the most."The 'Fire' star also suggested some ways to help the senior citizens, "So, look around you for elders because they are vulnerable, message them, and check on them regularly, and ask what kind of help they need, and share with us how you help them. Be there for them, without being around them."She concluded, "Pledge your support to the elderly, Is baar badon ke liye Jaago re."In the post accompanying the video, she wrote, "During this lockdown its heartening to see our youth making the long road comfortable for our senior citizens Iss Baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe!! Log onto http://jaagore.comto know more, share your ideas and pledge your support to help the elderly. @JaagoRe"Earlier, the veteran actor condemned the attacks on doctors and medical practitioners and urged people to stop hatred and salute the heroes.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 18,601, including 14,759 active cases. So far, 3,251 patients have been cured and discharged while 590 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

