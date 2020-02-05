Islamic Outfit SIO's Leader Detained in 'hate' Speech Case

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra unit president of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) was detained here on Wednesday in connection with a case of alleged hate speech, an official said.

Salman Ahmad was taken into custody from Kurla, Central Mumbai, in a joint operation by the Mumbai and Nanded police, he said.

The 32-year-old state SIO chief is facing a case in Nanded where he has been booked for allegedly giving provocative speech during an anti CAA-protest in the central Maharashtra district, the official said.

Ahmad has been charged under IPC sections 109 (abetting an offence), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) by the Nanded police, he said.

Acting on a specific tip-off, officials from Crime Branch of the Nanded police and their counterparts in Mumbai apprehended Ahmad, said Vijay Magar, Superintendent of Police, Nanded.

"He is being interrogated by our team and we will later decide whether to place him under arrest or release him," Magar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)