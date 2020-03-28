ITBP Chief Asks Troops to Be Prepared for All Tasks in Wake of COVID-19

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Troops should be ready for any national duty that may be entrusted to them in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and COVID-19 safety guidelines should be followed diligently, the chief of the border guarding force ITBP said on Saturday.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General (DG) S S Deswal has sent a communication in this regard to his force's personnel.

The ITBP comprises about 90,000 personnel primarily deployed to guard the Line of Actual (LAC) with China. It also renders a variety of internal security duties.

"ITBP is rendering great service to nation in hard times. Every 'Himveer' (ITBP personnel) is ever ready for all kind of services in current situation," Deswal said

"Our first effort should be to protect our personnel. Then only we shall be able to help the nation," the DG said.

Every unit should follow protocol without delay, he said.

"Be ready for all kinds of emergencies. 'Himveers' are ready for self sacrifice and helping the nation," Deswal said.

"We need to follow all guidelines and protocol for dealing with COVID-19," the DG said.

The nation has great confidence in the ITBP. "We have to live up to the people's confidence reposed in us. Be ready," the force's chief said.

The ITBP, a Central Armed Police Force under the Union home ministry, is also operating about 1,000 beds at a quarantine facility in Delhi for people exposed to or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.PTI NES

