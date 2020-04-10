ITF President Takes 30 Percent Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

London [UK], April 10 (ANI): The International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced that its president, David Haggerty, has voluntarily taken a 30 percent pay cut for the year amid the coronavirus pandemic.The body has postponed more than 900 tournaments across all ITF circuit. Therefore, in order to "safeguard jobs and protect" the long-term health of their organisation and the sport, ITF implemented a series of measures.Also, the senior leadership team is taking a 20 percent reduction in their salaries."The job protection scheme includes a furlough for approximately half of ITF staff. The remaining staff will continue to work to sustain business-critical services and essential platforms with a 10 percent reduction in salary. The Senior Leadership Team has taken a 20 percent reduction in salary, while the ITF President has voluntarily taken a 30 percent decrease for the year," ITF said in a statement.Haggerty said they are taking 'difficult decisions' to continue to deliver tennis for the future generations."The situation we are facing represents a fundamental challenge to our organisation and our sport. Our purpose is to ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of our sport in collaboration with our 210 member nations, which is why we are making difficult decisions in the short term so that we can continue to deliver tennis for future generations across the globe," Haggerty said. (ANI)

