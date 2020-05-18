'It's a Good Day' for Priyanka Chopra as She Basks in the Sun

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a snap on social media where she can be seen basking in the sun and explained that 'it's a good day'.Sharing the picture on Instagram, the 37-year-old actor wrote: "Feeling blessed. The sun, a hat, and a cherry lip... it's a good day," followed by a sun emoticon.In the picture, 'The Sky is Pink' actor is clad in a white crochet co-ords, teamed with a cute hat and sunglasses.The 'Don' actor is currently staying indoors with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the United States due to the coronavius situation.Chopra who is quite active on the photo-sharing platform, updating her fans about her whereabouts, on Sunday, reminisced about her debut at one of the most fashionable entertainment industry events - the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)

