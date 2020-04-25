J-K Admin Facilitates Return of 150 Stranded People from Himachal Pradesh

Jammu, Apr 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday facilitated return of 150 Kashmir residents who were stuck in Himachal Pradesh due to the lockdown, an official spokesperson said.

A team of doctors screened them at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab, and they were asked to provide details of their recent travel history.

"All the people in today's group belong to Kashmir. They were medically screened at Lakhanpur by a team of doctors and paramedical staff. Besides, they were also asked to fill a self reporting form at Lakhanpur indicating their personal information, travel history and whether they were showing any symptoms of COVID-19," District Development Commissioner, Kathua, O P Bhagat said.

He said the district administration has arranged a fleet of roadways buses to send these people to their respective districts where they will be kept under administrative quarantine.

