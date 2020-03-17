J-K DGP Reviews Security Situation in Anantnag, Shopian

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday reviewed the security scenario of Shopian and Anantnag districts."He chaired meetings of jurisdictional officers during his visit to these districts. The DGP while chairing the meeting of jurisdictional officers in these districts lauded the recent successful anti-terrorist operations carried by the police personnel along with other security forces," an official statement said.The DGP said that with the coordinated efforts of police and other security forces, terrorist violence levels have come down, relieving some pain of the masses, who have been suffering due to ongoing violence.The DGP said that the work and peace efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have been acknowledged and appreciated by the public at large."The DGP appreciated the synergy among the forces which is yielding good dividends and added that there is a need to remain alert and vigilant in times to come to maintain peace," the statement added."During the visit, the DGP was briefed about the present security scenario of Shopian and Anantnag by the jurisdictional officers. The officers also apprised DGP about the measures taken to maintain peace and stability in their respective areas and provided their feedback during the meeting," it further stated. (ANI)

