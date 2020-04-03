J-K LG Asks Red Cross to Scale Up Activities in View of Coronavirus Outbreak

Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu asked the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Jammu Region, on Friday to collaborate with municipalities and identify mentally unsound and destitute people on priority and take effective steps to provide them with means of sustenance.

The LG chaired a meeting with functionaries of the IRCS, Jammu Region, at the Raj Bhavan here to take stock of activities being carried out by the society in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

He asked the IRCS to focus on taking care of families whose sole bread-earners have either been quarantined or put in isolation in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus.

Murmu also called for providing basic survival kits comprising ration, soaps and medicines to the families in distress.

The LG emphasized on awareness generation among the people by involving NGOs, social and religious organisations and volunteers to bring about a conscientious behavioural change with regard to the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and social distancing.

He also stressed that efforts should be taken to mobilise volunteers and encourage them to work in tandem with the administration.

Murmu added that the IRCS should organise awareness camps and undertake regular fumigation of places with high footfall, especially the mandis, warehouses and industrial estates.

