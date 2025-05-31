Srinagar/ Ramban, May 31: Heavy rainfall and hailstorm lashed Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, causing disruptions in the region. Meanwhile, parts of Srinagar city witnessed moderate to heavy rain, affecting daily activities. However, tourists in Srinagar welcomed the rain. A vistor said, "The rainy weather here feels refreshing and wonderful. We're visiting as tourists, and just a few days ago, the heat here was almost as intense as in Uttar Pradesh. But since arriving, this cool, rainy climate has been a delightful change. Dal Lake looks stunning in this weather, and the locals seem thrilled with the shift. Rain is so vital--it brings such relief. We've heard it gets hot for a couple of days, followed by rain, and luckily, our visit has perfectly coincided with this beautiful weather."

A view of Srinagar's Dal Lake. Meanwhile, hailstorms and heavy rainfall battered Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across the Kashmir Division on Friday, with a warning for isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. It predicted that Srinagar will witness cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging between a maximum of 24°C and a minimum of 11°C.

In the Jammu Division, fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by isolated heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph. Jammu city is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from a high of 37°C to a low of 21°C.

Pahalgam Continues to Receive Heavy Rainfall

VIDEO | Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir: Pahalgam continues to receive heavy rainfall.#WeatherUpdate#JammuAndKashmir (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/PnbADW5npu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2025

Visuals From Lal Chowk and Dal Lake Areas in Srinagar

VIDEO | Rain lashes parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Visuals from Lal Chowk and Dal Lake areas in Srinagar. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)#JammuKashmir #Srinagar pic.twitter.com/mWzrkArMyb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2025

In other areas, Muzaffarabad is likely to see generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, with temperatures between 33°C and 15°C. Mirpur is also expected to have generally cloudy conditions with light rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 37°C to 22°C. The IMD has advised residents to stay cautious due to the potential for heavy rain and strong winds in isolated areas across Jammu & Kashmir.

