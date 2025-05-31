On May 31, 2025, several Indian cities are facing diverse weather conditions. Mumbai is bracing for another heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 34°C amid mostly cloudy skies and light rain. Delhi remains partly sunny but under an IMD alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 60 kmph. Chennai will see a mix of clouds and sun, with a high of 39°C, while Hyderabad is expected to be breezy and partly cloudy at 35°C. Bengaluru, recording its wettest May so far with 307.9 mm rainfall, continues to remain cloudy and breezy with chances of showers. Kolkata will be humid with morning rains and a high of 34°C. Shimla may experience thunderstorms later in the day, with a pleasant high of 28°C. Authorities have advised citizens in heatwave-affected and rain-hit regions to take necessary precautions.

