Janta Curfew: Cops Act Against 878 in Nagpur for Violations

Nagpur, Mar 22 (PTI)Nagpur police took action against 878 persons for various violations during Sunday's Janta curfew.

The owners of 35 establishments were booked for keeping them open despite lockdown orders, police said.

A police release said 297 people were fined for riding on the streets ignoring pleas from the government that only those engaged in essential work venture out.

