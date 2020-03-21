Janta Curfew: Muzaffarnagar Jail to Ban Visitors on Sunday

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 20 (PTI) The Muzaffarnagar district jail authorities will not let visitors meet inmates on Sunday when 'Janta curfew' will be in force to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

Jail superintendent A K Saxena told PTI that masks have been provided to more than 600 inmates including the elderly and those with illnesses to protect them for getting infected.

He said a total of 2,250 inmates including 59 women are lodged at the district jail.

"We are taking all precautionary measures," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to remain inside their houses under a self-imposed curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

