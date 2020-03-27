Japan Airlines Evacuates 170 Japanese Nationals from Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): An official of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday said that Japan Airlines evacuated around 170 Japanese nationals from here to Narita airport in Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak."In view of coronavirus outbreak, Japan Airlines evacuated around 170 Japanese nationals from Delhi airport to Narita airport in Japan today at 8:30 pm," the official told ANI.All international passenger flight operations have been suspended till April 14 in the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday.The Delhi airport operates 1,500 flight per day and has 194 parking stands, excluding the stands for general aviation aircraft. As part of normal operations, all parking stands, including remote stands, are used on a daily basis.A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. (ANI)

