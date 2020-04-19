Jaunpur DM Orders Screening of Students Being Brought from Kota

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): The rapid testing of 193 children, returning from Kota in Rajasthan, in eight buses will be conducted at the borders of the district, said District Magistrate (DM) Dinesh Kumar Singh on Saturday."Eight buses carrying 193 children, are coming via Jhansi, from Kota to Jaunpur. All these buses should be stopped at the district's borders and arrangements for their food water should be made. After the children arrive, the Chief Medical Officer will conduct rapid testing with the kits provided by the administration," the order issued by the DM reads.It added that all those who test negative will be sent to home-quarantine for 14 days. Proper arrangements for the shelter of the kids have also been asked to be made.Earlier today, leaders from Congress and BSP had lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government decision to bring back the students stranded in Kota.Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 969 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)

